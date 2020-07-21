Anubhav Sinha Says, 'I Hereby Resign From Bollywood'; Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra React

In the aftermath of Kangana Ranaut's interview with the Republic Media Network, the fiery war of words was triggered — celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, and more, versus Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey, and others. Witnessing the heated arguments, director Anubhav Sinha, took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he is quitting 'Bollywood'.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood," Sinha wrote. Sinha further edited his Twitter profile and added (NOT BOLLYWOOD) after his name. Director Sudhir Mishra reading this said that he came to be a part of 'Cinema' and didn't know what 'Bollywood' is. He wrote, "What's Bollywood? I came 2be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, KAsif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan, etc.That's where I'll always be." [sic]

Minutes after, director Hansal Mehta also joined in to share that he is leaving 'Bollywood' too. He wrote, "छोड़ दिया... It never existed in the first place." [sic]

And Goving Nihlani and Shyam Babu, And Bimal Roy chalo jodo jo naam reh gaye.. https://t.co/wBVNM3a1pL — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

During her recent interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut made some of the biggest revelations. She also raised several questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and called it a murder. She also questioned Mahesh Bhatt’s role in Sushant’s life. Talking about Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana questioned, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force,dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed? — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

