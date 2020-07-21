Kangana Fact Checks Swara, Asks 'not To Misguide People Based On 10-year-old Videos', Read

Kangana Ranaut made some revelations during her exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Her comments on Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu are also going viral on the internet. Recently Swara Bhasker took a dig at Kangana Ranaut and shared an old video of the actor talking about nepotism in Bollywood and her break in the film industry. After Swara Bhasker’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut’s team responded to it on Twitter. Here is what Kangana Ranaut’s team had to say to Swara Bhasker.

Swara Bhasker takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

Swara Bhasker recently took to her Twitter and took a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s previous stand on nepotism. She posted a 2012 video where Kangana Ranaut mentions that she was fortunate enough to get her first break with Mahesh Bhatt. She also referred to him as one of the finest teachers of the art. Talking about nepotism in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut said it is difficult to get the first break but after the first film it is up to the audiences and several actors have been rejected. She said that it does not matter where the actor is from. See the tweet here.

Swara Bhasker's twitter

Kangana Ranaut fact checks Swara

Kangana Ranaut’s twitter account is managed by her digital team. Kangana’s team reshared the tweet and told Swara Bhasker to fact check on her video. Through her tweet, Kangana Ranaut’s team mentioned the video is 10 years old when the movie mafia did not care about her existence and did not consider her an A-lister. Kangana Ranaut’s team further cleared that criminal cases, threats, bullying, and character assassination of Kangana Ranaut started after 2014 when she became a top star. The tweet further clarified that Kangana Ranaut herself has mentioned this several times before and urged Swara Bhasker not to misguide people.

Kangana Ranaut's twitter

You're picking up a10 yr old video when movie mafia didn’t care about her existence & didn't consider her an Alister. Criminal cases,Threats, Bullying,Character assassination started aftr Kangana became a top star in 2014, she hs mentioned many times before, pls don’t misguide 🙏 https://t.co/u6K5A8nVQm — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s interview

During her recent interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut made some of the biggest revelations. She also raised several questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and called it a murder. She also questioned Mahesh Bhatt’s role in Sushant’s life. Talking about Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana questioned, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Image credits: Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker Instagram

