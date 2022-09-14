Last Updated:

Anupam Kher & Anil Kapoor Visit Yash Chopra's House During Morning Walk; Recall Old Days

Actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor trod down memory lane as they visited legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's house during their morning walk.

Kriti Nayyar
Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMPKHER


Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor trod down memory lane as they visited legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's house during their morning walk. In a video shared by The Kashmir Files actor, the stars can be seen standing at the late director's gate as they fondly spoke about his contributions to their careers. 

Anupam Kher revealed that he first approached Yash Chopra in his initial, struggling days and further thanked him for the 'love and the moments' together. Their visit also coincided with the 33rd anniversary of the film Chandni, which starred Kher, Sridevi,  Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman and more. 

Anupam Kher & Anil Kapoor visit Yash Chopra's house during morning walk

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, September 14, Anupam Kher shared a video of the actors interacting outside the filmmaker's house. In the caption, he wrote, "In front of Yash Ji's house: Anil Kapoor and I at #YashChopra stopped in front of the house and refreshed old memories and took blessings! Yash Ji has a huge contribution to our (my especially) life! Thank you Sir Ji for your love and the moments spent with you! Incidentally, today is also #33YearsOfChandni!"

Anil Kapoor shared Anupam Kher's clip on his Twitter handle, revealing that Yash Chopra offered him Chandni, however, he didn't take it up. He wrote, "33 years of Chandini a film which Yashji offered me but I regret not doing it .. Sreeji , rishi ji , Vinodji and Yashji we all miss you’ll so much."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, while he will also share screenspace with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. Anupam Kher has films like Emergency, Uunchai and The Signature in the pipeline. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMPKHER)

First Published:
