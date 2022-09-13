Anupam Kher will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and more in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The actor, who is quite active on social media, recently shared pictures with the team of the movie as he spoke about the special feeling to have worked on the 'magnum opus' helmed by 'God's own child' Sooraj Barjatya.

The Kashmir Files star said he was 'proud' to be working with a talented bunch of actors and technicians and further teased the release of the film, which will hit the screens on November 11.

Anupam Kher 'proud' to work with Amitabh Bachchan & more on Uunchai

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, September 13, Anupam Kher shared a bunch of pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Sooraj Barjatya, all of whom looked dapper in formal suits. Captioning the post, he wrote, “It always feels impossible until it is done!” #Uunchai is one such film. I feel special and lucky to be part of this magnum opus directed by God’s own child #SoorajBarjatya. Proud to be working with a great team of actors and technicians! See you in the theatres on 11-11-22! Jai Ho! #JoyOyMovies #PureCinema #Friendship."

Reacting to his post, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Kher Saab," while Mahima Chaudhry mentioned, "Wow it will be great to see u all together, waiting for 11/11 (sic)."

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra spoke about the upcoming film, adding that it's the best thing to have happened in her career. "Being in that film is even better than you can imagine. First of all, I was just shocked that I was sitting in front of Sooraj sir and he was offering me his film. That to me was one of the most beautiful things that could have happened to me in my career, to be a part of his film, to be his heroine. And then the star cast of Mr Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and you are a part of that, it just feels like you did something right," she said.