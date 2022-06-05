Anupam Kher Begins With His Landmark 525th Project, Asks Fans To Suggest Movie's Title

As Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of some of his highly-anticipated movies, he recently made a delightful revelation about how he was working on the 525th film of his career. He even expressed his dilemma of having trouble in choosing the film's title and urged his fans to suggest names for the same.

Anupam Kher sheds light on the 525th film of his career

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note in which he announced that he was about to begin his career's 525th project and added that the film was based on the life of a common man. Adding to it, he mentioned how he was having arguments with the director and producer of the film over the title of the film and added how they came to a conclusion that they should let the audience decide. He then added four options for the title of the film, The Last Signature, Sarthak, Nirnaya, and Dasthatak.

The caption read, "Today I start the landmark 525th project of my career. A beautiful story of a common man. We are yet to decide the title of the film. Our producer, director and I have different titles. So we thought the best way to finalise is to ask you all. Please help us! On another note, I have come a long way. Thanks to your love, appreciation and blessings!! Jai Ho!" (sic)

The moment Anupam Kher posted this online, numerous netizens took to the comment section and expressed their opinions on what movie title he could use. Take a look at the reactions below-

Anupam Kher earlier took a trip down memory lane and reminisced his Bollywood journey. He shared a video on his Instagram depicting all the memorable characters that he has played on the screen. Sharing the clip, the actor penned a heartwarming caption and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for the love and blessings. He wrote "From SAARANSH to THE KASHMIR FILES: I complete 38years in the world of entertainment today. It was on the 25th of May, 1984 my first film #Saaransh was released. Since then I have done more than 520 projects. It has been a great journey so far. Thanks to God, my country India, my family, friends, all the producers, directors, technicians and above all the audiences for their love and blessings. Please keep me in your prayers ALWAYS. On Namah Shivaye! 🙏🕉 38 Anupam Years #Saaransh ToTheKashmirFiles #MaheshBhatt #Blessed"

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher