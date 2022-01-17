Anupam Kher Calls Himself 'masterpiece' As He Spots His Film's Poster In Antique Shop

Anupam Kher often shares glimpses of his daily life via Instagram with his fans. The actor keeps them updated about his outs and about and never fails to entertain them with some new content, whether it is a piece of writing or a vlog from his work trip. He recently discovered a "solo poster" of one of his films in an antique shop in Goa and shared it with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video of him exploring an antique shop in Goa. At first, he shared a glimpse of himself wearing a black shirt and then shared what the antique shop looked like. He further revealed the only film poster the shop had was of the 1997 star-studded romance drama Sanam. The veteran actor was seemingly thrilled to see himself in the shop as he focused on his picture in the poster. He further said, "It means I am antique as well as a masterpiece." Sharing the video, he wrote, "The solo poster of 1997 film Sanam in an antique shop!!" Sanam starred Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Vivek Mushran, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and many more actors.

Anupam Kher's upcoming films

Anupam Kher has several projects in the pipeline. The actor last announced his new film The Kashmir Files, which will follow the brutal massacre that the Kashmiri Pandits faced about three decades ago. Anupam Kher, who himself hails from Kashmir, announced the film with a poster. While sharing the poster, he revealed he has dedicated his performance to his late father Pushkar Nath Ji. He wrote, "I have dedicated my performance in The Kashmir Files to the memory of my father Pushkar Nath ji. I have also named my character in the film Pushkar. It is more than a film for me. It is the TRUTH of millions of Kashmiri Pandits kept hidden from the world for more than 30years. Finally, it will be revealed on 26th Jan 2022. Sharing my first look with you all! Please help us in spreading the truth. Thanks." The film also has Mithun Chakraborty playing Kher's co-lead. On the other hand, Anupam Kher also has Uunchai, Shiv Shastri Balboa and a Tamil film Connect in his kitty.

