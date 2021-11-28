Apart from being an amazing actor, Union Minister Smriti Irani has donned the cap of an author and has recently released her first book, Lal Salaam. Actor Anupam Kher who was delighted to receive the special copy of the book took to Twitter and thanked the politician for the gesture while congratulating her.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani’s debut book is inspired by the tragic killings of at least 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in April 2010. Irani’s debut novel is also a tribute to the exceptional men and women who gave their entire life in the service of the nation, especially while tackling the challenges in the red corridor. The much-awaited book is expected to hit the stands on November 29.

Anupam Kher congratulates Smriti Irani for her debut novel, Union Minister reacts

Anupam Kher shared the cover of the book and wrote, “Thank you dearest and novelist @smritiirani for sending me a copy of your first novel #LalSalaam. I am sure it will be great. Looking forward to reading it. All the best! #LalSalaam.” Smriti who was overwhelmed by the love replied to the actor and wrote, “Thank you, Sir.”

Thank you dearest and novelist @smritiirani for sending me a copy of your first novel #LalSalaam. I am sure it will be great. Looking forward to reading it. All the best! 👍🙏 #LalSalaam pic.twitter.com/AIqTQaX6Fv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 27, 2021

Thank you Sir 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 27, 2021

For the unversed, Smriti Irani’s debut novel ‘Lal Salaam’, follows the story of a young officer, Vikram Pratap Singh along with the challenges that he faces against a system that is stemmed from backroom politics and corruption. According to the book description on Amazon, the manner in which Singh arrives in the dusty village of Ambuja in Chhattisgarh, instantly establishes him as a man to watch out for.

The story follows his attempts to bring order to the long-neglected police station and motivate the crew which is not enthusiastic. The book description added that while the novel is inspired by the unfortunate killings of the CRPF personnel in Dantewada, ‘Lal Salaam’ seeks to “humanise the daily conflicts and ethical dilemmas that confront people in the poorest and most troubled regions of our country.'. Earlier, apart from Anupam, Smriti also received the heartiest congratulations from her dear friend and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

The ace producer had penned a sweet note for the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actor, Smriti Irani for her upcoming book, Lal Salaam. She even reshared a video clip posted by Smriti Irani and praised her how she was special in so many ways. Adding to it, she also mentioned how she had seen her as a leader who was focused driven strong resilient and added how she also observed how she was soft compassionate empathetic to people who were not even in her life.

IMAGE: PTI