Anupam Kher Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Joins #CBIforSSR Campaign

After Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, and many more, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday, joined Republic TV's worldwide campaign to demand a fair probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kher asserted that 'we owe that much to his family, friends and fans'.

Calling it an 'important campaign', Anupam Kher wrote that it is necessary for Sushant to get a 'proper closure'. Earlier, Kher in a 2-minute 20-second video, had said that the mystery behind Sushant's death should 'reach a logical conclusion'.

As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput’s death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign. ðŸ™ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 14, 2020

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation.

After Kangana, Varun Dhawan demands CBI inquiry in Sushant case, echoes #CBIForSSR call

Parineeti Chopra, Zareen Khan & other Bollywood stars join #CBIForSSR call, demand justice

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of 'investigation'. The affidavit has also claimed that as the Maharashtra police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. It stated that the police were required to intimate the nearest executive magistrate and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, description of the body, marks or weapons found on or near the body - prior to filing an FIR.

To join the campaign:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.