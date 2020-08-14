Parineeti Chopra, Zareen Khan & Other Bollywood Stars Join #CBIForSSR Call, Demand Justice

Following the massive revolution brought about by Republic TV's campaign in seeking justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebrities from the film industry have stepped forward to join hands in support. Parineeti Chopra, Zareen Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Ameesha Patel, Adhyayan Suman and many others from the film and television industry have taken to their social media handles demanding CBI probe for ascertaining the cause of death of the talented actor 2 months ago.

Parineeti Chopra, who acted with Sushant in the film Shudh Desi Romance, expressed herself through her Instagram story as she claimed that "all that is needed is the truth". Zareen Khan also demanded for the truth and spoke for all of Sushant's fans and friends who should know the truth. The late actor's last film Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared his sister Shweta Singh's post and wrote a note for Sushant.

Sushant's close friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also posted an emotional note for the actor as he demanded CBIForSSR. Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ameesha Patel and Adhyayan Suman also raised their voices to join the global movement initiated by Republic TV which has taken the Internet by a storm with over 1708636 tweets in support.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Varun Dhawan also pitched their support for the movement and demanded for a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti had started the revolution with a video statement here she claimed that unless justice is served to her late brother, her family will not be able to find closure or live a peaceful life.

We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. ðŸ™ #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/5WgkaUQybJ — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 13, 2020

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

