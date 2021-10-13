Anupam Kher Turns Santa For Kids, Gifts Sweaters Made By Mom Dulari; Watch

As Anupam Kher frequently shares glimpses of his reel and real-life on social media with all his fans, he recently dropped in another glimpse of himself in which he was seen spending quality time with the children of Nepal.

As Anupam Kher is currently filming for his upcoming movie, Uunchai, alongside Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, he took some time off and met the kids of Lukla, Nepal and gifted them sweaters made by his mother, Dulari.

Anupam Kher meets the kids of Nepal

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen spending a fun time with the kids in Nepal. As the video begins, the actor can be seen walking like a Santa with a bag in his hand while singing that he has arrived with the sweaters made by his mother. He then interacts with the children and asks them whether they know his name to which they deny it. He then tells them his name and later asks them to recite a prayer they learnt in school. As they all recite the prayer, he informs them that he brought a bunch of sweaters for them that his mother made herself. He then hands them over to them and makes them wear the same. In the end, he gathers all of them together while they thank Anupma Kher's mother, Dulari and hail 'Dulari Rocks.'

In the caption, he stated how his mother frequently knits sweaters for children and asked him to gift this to the kids in person. he further mentioned how he invited the kids of Lukla, Nepal and gifted the sweaters. he also revealed how delighted they were to wear them. The caption read, "Mom constantly knits sweaters for children! She insisted that I personally present them to children. So I invited the children of #Lukla and asked them to pick up their favourite Color! They were delighted to wear them and scream loudly #DulariRocks!Thank you @shwvenkat for putting this video together!" (sic)

Many fans took to Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post and praised the actor for his noble work. Many of them thanked the actor for being 'Santa' for the kids and added that it was such a sweet gesture. Some fans also expressed their love by pouring hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look-

Image: Facebook/@anupamkher