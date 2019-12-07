Anupam Kher Exults As Statue Of Unity Beats Statue Of Liberty In Daily Average Footfall

The setting up of the Statue of Unity, a tribute to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has been among the notable initiatives of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. After being known as the tallest statue in the world, it also seems to be on its way to becoming one of the most iconic monuments. This could be explained by the fact that it has surpassed the 133-year-old Statue of Liberty in daily average footfalls. Anupam Kher feels the statistic is a matter of extreme pride and exulted, ‘Jai Ho.’

Anupam Kher shared a graphic of a news publication’s report on it. He wrote along with love-struck emojis and of the Indian flag. “Jai Ho. Statue of Unity surpasses Statue of Liberty in daily average footfall,” read his tweet.

As per a report on PTI, with over 15,000 tourists visiting The Statue of Unity on a daily average, in a year since its setting up, the monument in Kevadia, Gujarat, was much ahead of the footfalls at United States of America’s Statue of Liberty. The New York monument attracted only around 10,000 visitors a day. "With 74 per cent increase over the daily average of the first year, that is, November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019, daily average of 15,036 is now registered in the first month of this second year."

"This has further increased to 22,430 on weekend days. The Statue of Liberty of New York, United States, attracts around 10,000 visitors a day!" Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd informed in a statement. The organisation stated that the rise in footfalls was also because of several tourist attractions like jungle safari, children's nutrition park, cactus garden, butterfly garden, ekta nursery, dino trail, river rafting, boating near the Statue of Unity. "These additional tourist attractions have led to a sharp increase in the daily tourists' footfall during November 2019," the statement continued.

The Statue of Unity

Announced in 2010, the Statue of Unity was unveiled with fanfare on October 31 last year, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. With a height of 572 feet, the Statue of Unity is also visible from space. PM Modi has shared on social media, the times when he could see the Statue of Unity from a flight. The Prime Minister had also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the monument after his visit to his home state, Gujarat, after being elected for his second term as PM in May.

