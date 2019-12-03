Anupam Kher Shares A Rare Throwback Picture When He Played 'father' To Hema Malini

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who is shooting in the United States on Monday shared pictures and videos from his shooting location. Recently, Special 26 actor took on his social media to share a throwback picture of himself from the movie titled Vijay. He shared the post with a very interesting caption that revealed an interesting fact behind the picture. The actor even revealed that at the time when the picture was taken he was just 33-year-old.

The picture featured some of the veteran stars with an interesting captain. The actor said shared in the caption that in the movie when he was just 33-year-old he portrayed the character of the father of the Dream Girl Hema Malini and father-in-law of the late Rajesh Khanna.

Also Read | Hotel Mumbai First Weekend Box Office Collection | Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher

The revelation does not just end there he further added in the caption that he even played the role of grandfather to his contemporary Anil Kapoor and his senior Rishi Kapoor. In the picture posted by the A Wednesday actor featured Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna, and the actor himself along with the late Yash Chopra seated in the front row. While standing behind were the actors Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor and few other actors from the movie. The actor also mentioned that initially, the role was to be played by Dilip Kumar. But he ended up playing the character.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Demands Death Penalty Over Hyderabad Gangrape-murder, Appeals To Amit Shah

Post by Anupam Kher:

Anupam Kher was recently seen in the movie Hotel Mumbai. The film is based on the coordinated attacks on various locations across Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The movie is not about the security forces of India but rather about the common people of Mumbai who came up as heroes during the attack.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2019 | Farah Khan, Anupam Kher And Others Rejoice In The Festive Spirit

Anupam was last seen in a controversial drama The Accidental Prime Minister where he portrayed the character of Manmohan Singh the former Prime Minister of India. The movie was a book adaptation with the same name and was written by former journalist turned media advisor to Manmohan Singh, Sanjaya Baru. Anupam Kher is busy shooting for an American sitcom in Amsterdam. He keeps sharing a glimpse of his personal and professional lives with his fans through his social media handle.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Encounter With Senegal Fan Who Speaks Fluent Hindi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.