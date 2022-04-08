As Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick, Jersey, he has been actively promoting the film on various platforms and in cities. As the actor recently visited Delhi for promotions, he ran into Anupam Kher in a gym in the city. Actor Anupam Kher shared glimpses of their fun-filled meetup while wishing the Shahid all the best for his upcoming movie.

On the other hand, even Anupam Kher has been busy with his upcoming movies namely Uunchai and IB71 that are expected to go on floors this year. His performance in the film, The Kashmir Files has been garnering massive praise from fans and critics with the movie earning a whopping amount at the box office.

Anupam Kher wishes Shahid good luck for Jersey

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Koo handle and shared a couple of photos in which he can be seen posing with the Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor. In the photos, the actors can be seen flaunting their biceps as they met in a gym in Delhi. In the caption, Anupam Kher stated how delighted he was to meet Shahid Kapoor while referring to him as the 'Jersey' guy, co-actor, and a dear friend. He then revealed how they both ran into each other in a gym in Delhi while adding that Shahid was in the city to promote his film while he was shooting for his upcoming movie, Uunchai. While signing off, he penned a note wishing the actor good luck for his film, Jersey while adding how much he loved the trailer of the film.

The caption read, "Delighted to meet the #Jersey guy, co-actor and a dear friend @shahidkapoor in a gym in Delhi! He is here to promote his film and I am shooting for #Uunchai! Good luck my friend for the release. Loved the trailer. Jai Ho!" (sic)

More about Jersey

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is the upcoming sports drama flick featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur essaying the lead role of Arjun Talwar and Vidya Talwar respectively. Other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others. The movie was slated to be theatrically released on 28 August 2020 and then on 5 November 2021, before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then finalised for the 31 December 2021 release but got postponed yet again. The movie is now releasing in theatres on 14 April 2022.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher