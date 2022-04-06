Anupam Kher Thanks Gadkari For Felicitating The Kashmir Files Crew; Shares J&K Tour Plans

As Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files has been garnering massive praise and critical acclaim worldwide, actor Anupam Kher, who essayed a pivotal role in the film recently opened up about how he and his mother, Dulari were not allowed to visit Kashmir. During his speech, he also mentioned how he managed to make his father's name popular as he named his character in the film on his father's name.

Anupam Kher recently featured in the film, The Kashmir Files and has been receiving amazing reviews from fans and critics for his stellar performance. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies namely Uunchai and IB71 which are expected to go on floors this year.

Anupam Kher reveals how his mother's been longing to visit Kashmir

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he can be seen giving an interesting speech at a felicitation ceremony by the Global KP Diaspora. During his speech, he recalled how he frequently fell ill whenever he used to visit Kashmir. Stating further, he even shed light on how he hasn't been allowed to visit Kashmir anymore and exclaimed that he will soon visit along with his mother for sure. Anupam Kher also revealed that his mother had been constantly asking him about when will they visit Kashmir and mentioned how he managed to make his father's name popular worldwide with the film. In the caption, he penned a note of gratitude for the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari and the Global KP Diaspora community for the love and appreciation while adding a namaste emoji in the end.

In the caption, he stated, "अब जाऊँगा ज़रूर मैं कश्मीर। और माँ को लेके जाऊँगा। माँ बार बार बोलती है - वेनए ह्यकाव गसीथ कशीर? (क्या अब हम कश्मीर जा सकते हैं?” - Here is a small segment of my speech at the felicitation ceremony by @gkpdiaspora and other Kashmiri organisations of team #TheKashmirFiles! Thank you for the love. Thank you @gadkari.nitin ji for the appreciation!" (sic)

More about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, featured some notable actors from the film industry namely Mithun Chakraborty as IAS Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Prakash Belawadi as Dr Mahesh Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik Bitta, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, among others. The movie is receiving positive reviews from fans as well as critics.

