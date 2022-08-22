Anupam Kher Gets Emotional Upon Receiving Alumni Of The Year Award By JP Nadda; Watch

Anupam Kher is among the notable Bollywood artists who enjoy a massive fan following. The actor was last seen in the movie The Kashmir Files and garnered immense love from fans for his stellar performance. As the actor keeps his fans entertained and updated about his life with his social media posts, he recently shared a delightful piece of news revealing that he was felicitated with the Alumni of the year award by honourable BJP President JP Nadda.

Anupam Kher honoured with the Alumni of the year award at Himachal University

The Kashmir Files actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos of his felicitation ceremony held at the Himachal University. In the first video clip, he can be seen addressing the audience after he received the Alumni of the year award on stage with a glimpse of how his mother Dulari was sitting in the audience listening to his speech. The next video clip depicted the actor entering the auditorium with minister JP Nadda.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude for being honoured as the Alumni of the year at Himachal University by minister JP Nadda and the CM of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur. He further stated how the highlight of the event was the presence of his mother Dulari.

The caption read, “Humbled and honoured to receive the #AlumniOfTheYear award from #HimachalUniversity by Hon @jpnaddaofficial ji and #CMHimachal @jairamthakurhimachal ji. Thankful to vice chancellor #SPBansal ji and other authorities of the university! For me the highlight was the presence of my mother #Dulari. Great feeling! 😍🌺 #Emotional #Moment #Gratitude” (sic)

Anupam Kher earlier took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he can be seen posing for the camera with Robert DeNiro. In the first one, they both can be seen hugging each other from the side with a happy birthday note in the background. In the next one, they both were seen pointing their fingers towards each other. In the last one, the duo was twinning in blue with gleeful smiles on their faces. The caption read, “Happy Birthday my dearest friend and world’s Best Actor #RobertDeNiro! It has been my pleasure and my honour to know you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you continue to inspire actors all over the world. Love and prayers always!” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher