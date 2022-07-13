'The Kashmir Files' To 'RRR': See List Of IMDb's Most Popular Indian Films Of 2022 So Far

The year 2022 has been a great one for Indian films from several parts of the country, which took fans by surprise and broke records at the box office. IMDb has now put together a list of some of the top films that were released in the country this year. The list includes hit films like The Kashmir Files and RRR, which began to soar at the box office as soon as they hit the big screen.

Most popular Indian films of 2022 as per IMDb

Vikram

With a whopping IMDb rating of 8.8, Kamal Haasan's latest release titled Vikram topped the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 list. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. It is now available to watch online via Disney+ Hotstar.

KGF: Chapter 2

With an IMDb rating of 8.5, the hit Yash-starrer broke a slew of records as it hit the big screens. The film was a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1. The hit movie was full of action and thrill and also saw Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others in lead roles.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files scored a high rating of 8.3 on IMDb and was helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie was all about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir and saw Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and others play pivotal roles on the big screen. The film is now available to watch online via ZEE5.

Hridayam

The popular Malayalam coming-of-age drama film was released in January 2022 and created a buzz online. The film starred Pranav Mohanlal, Johny Antony, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others in lead roles and has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was released on March 25, 2022. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.0 and has been hailed by celebrities from across the globe. The film also recently bagged second place at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. The film is now available in Hindi on Netflix.

A Thursday

Starring Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles, the film is a sequel to Neeraj Pandey’s 2008 film A Wednesday. The film revolves around a playschool teacher who takes children hostage and police officials trying to negotiate with her and bring the children to safety.

Jhund

With an IMDb rating of 7.4, the film saw Amitabh Bachchan play the lead role in the sports drama. The film was all about Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. He worked hard for the betterment of street dwellers and helped them through sport.

Runway 34

Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 is based on real events and the thrilling film has an IMDb rating of 7.2. The film is available online on Amazon Prime Video and follows the events that took place on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Samrat Prithviraj tied with Runway 34 with an IMDb rating of 7.2. The film is a biopic about the 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan and is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

With am IMDB rating of 7, Gangubai Kathiawadi was the final film on the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 list. The film was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and saw Alia Bhatt in an all-new avatar as she told the story of Gangubai. The film also saw Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari and others in integral roles.

