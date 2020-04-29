Anupam Kher Shattered At Irrfan Khan's Demise; 'frightened To Talk Of Him In Past Tense'

Bollywood has lost an actor par excellence with the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan at the age of 53 on April 29. Irrfan khan succumbed after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on April 28. He had been fighting a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

The sudden news of the demise has come as a shock to the industry as they take to their social media and express their condolences. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who got devastated after hearing the news shared an emotional video on his Twitter handle.

Anupam Kher shares an emotional tribute to Irrfan Khan

In the video, a teary-eyed Anupam can be seen talking about his journey with Irrfan and the years that the two have spent together. Kher who struggled to control his emotions in the video, said, “It's completely shattering and heartbreaking to know about the passing away of a very dear friend and colleague in drama school, Irrfan Khan. It's not only the loss of the Hindi film industry but, a loss of the country and the International entertainment industry.”

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

Anupam Kher continued, “He was a very straight forward person with a great sense of humor and compassion. It's very frightening and awful to talk about him in the past tense. His demise is too soon, I mean 53 is no age, and in fact in today’s time amid the pandemic where people are constantly fighting with the disease and depression, this news came to me as a complete shock.”

The actor captioned the post on Twitter and wrote that nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of the demise of his dear friend Irrfan Khan who was one of the finest actors Bollywood could get.

His team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

