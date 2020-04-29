Irrfan Khan's Demise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Condoles Actor's Death; Hails Spirit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed shock on the sudden demise of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday and gave his heartfelt tribute. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said that the industry had lost the most hardworking and versatile actor. Irrfan Khan passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

In his tweet, he said, "With the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, the Hindi film industry has lost a hardworking, versatile actor. Despite suffering from chronic cancer, Irfan accepted the fact positively and stood up enthusiastically while undergoing treatment."

अभिनेता इरफान खान यांच्या निधनामुळे हिंदी चित्रपट सृष्टीने एक मेहनती, अष्टपैलू अभिनेता गमावला आहे. दुर्धर असा कॅन्सर झाला असून सुद्धा न खचता, सकारात्मकतेने इरफान यांनी हे वास्तव स्वीकारले आणि उपचार सुरू असतांना परत उत्साहाने उभे राहिले. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 29, 2020

"Unfortunately, time dragged him down and his journey of acting came to a halt, said Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, who paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan"

दुर्दैवाने काळाने त्यांना ओढून नेले आणि अभिनयाचा त्यांचा प्रवास थांबला, असे सांगून मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी इरफान खान यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passes away at 54

His team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

