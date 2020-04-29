Irrfan Khan's Demise: Shruti Haasan Pays Tribute, Says 'Thank You For Being You'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved actors of all time. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. After his demise, many celebs and fans from across the globe are sending in their condolences to the family of Irrfan Khan and are praying for his soul. Actor Shruti Haasan also took to her social media to give a tribute to the great actor.

Shruti Haasan gives a tribute to actor Irrfan Khan

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of actor Irrfan Khan on her feed. With the image, Shruti also wrote a heartfelt message for Irrfan Khan. In the caption, she wrote "Goodbye sir ...Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic 🖤 Thankyou for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light".

After Irrfan Khan's demise, his team released a statement regarding the same.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. Since then he had won several awards and accolades for his performance. From National Award for his work in Paan Singh Tomar to other critically acclaimed awards for his films likes The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku, and Hindi Medium, he earned it all in his lifetime of acting. He also worked in several Hollywood films which include the likes of Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, and Inferno. May his soul rest in peace.

