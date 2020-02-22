Anupam Kher Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Award, His Mom Has The Sweetest Reaction

Anupam Kher loves to share his mother Dulari Kher’s reaction to various events in his life and other moments, even using the hashtag ‘Dulari Rocks.’ As Kher Sr collected the Dadasaheb Phalke International Award on her son’s behalf, she sent the A Wednesday star a video on what she felt about his victory. Dulari Kher shared her delight and pride about her son’s win, but conveyed that she was nervous to go on the stage and even quipped ‘mujhe kya pata’ over why he won the award.

READ: 'She Is Back, Scolded Me & Called Me Ganju Patel': Anupam Kher Shares Hilarious Video With Mother Dulari Kher. Watch Here

Anupam Kher shared a video where Dulari Kher has held his award in her hand and she is heard saying, “Bittu, you have got a big award.” She then shared how she was told it’s a big award.

“Raju (Kher) and me were there. There were so many actors, of TV industry, they asked me to go on the stage. I told Raju to go to the stage, they asked Dulari Kher to also join,” she said. Kher continued, “I was scared and wondered what should I do, they all started saying that they were big fans, and we love you a lot. I only pray that God gives long life to my bachu, may you get all the happiness in the world, you love me a lot and I only hope that continues.” She also hilariously said, ‘What do I know’ as she was asked about the reason for his win. “He has received lot of awards,” before sharing how he didn’t receive the awards, but it was because of the blessings on him.

READ:Mahashivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan To Anupam Kher, Here's How B-Town Wished Their Fans

Here’s the post:

Mom sent me a video message after recieving #DecadeStar2020Award on my behalf. She was nervous initially. Thank you #DadasahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for making my mother feel so proud of me. But don't miss the "मुझे क्या पता” line. She is hilarious.🤓😂🤣😍 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/skyR3WwOyN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 22, 2020

Kher had earlier tweeted a video thanking the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for the honour. He thanked all those who have been a part of this ‘wonderful journey’ of his. He shared how he was unable to attend since he was shooting for the show New Amsterdam in New York.

READ:Anupam Kher Meets Gary Kirsten, Reveals Coach's Favourite Cricketer From World Cup Squad

The DDLJ star shared how he was looking forward to continue making the country and the industry proud. He congratulated the other winers and shared, at that time, that his mother and brother would be present to collect the award.

“Please give them a bigger applause because their contribution in my life and the possibility of reaching this place is much bigger than my working hard on my career,” he said in the video.

Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for honouring me with #DecadeStar2020 award. My thanks to all those who have been a part of this wonderful journey of min. I’m unable to attend in person as I am in New York. Congratulations to all winners. Jai hind! 🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/azs7qkiJLi — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 20, 2020

Hrtihik Roshan and his film Super 30, Sudeep, Divyanka Tripathi, Armaan Malik were among the other winners at the event.

READ:Anupam Kher States Trademark Line As Narayana Murthy's Son-in-law Is Appointed UK Minister

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.