Anupam Kher's Hilarious Video Call With Shakti Kapoor Is Full Of 'Aaoos'

It seems like actor Anupam Kher is making the most of his Coronavirus lockdown. He is also making sure he keeps in touch with his fans and regularly shares interesting IGTV videos with them. He recently made a video call to his friend and co-star Shakti Kapoor and has a hilarious conversation with him.

Anupam Kher and Shakti Kapoor's video call is hilarious

Anupam Kher shared the recording of his call with Shakti Kapoor on his social media. He captioned the post, "Chat with #ShaktiKapoor In my series “Call people who make you happy” I dialled my dearest friend and co-actor of so many movies @shaktikapoor. What followed was a fun chat. Full of laughter, memories and Aaooos... 😂. Enjoy! 🤓😍😂😎 #FunInTheTimesOfCorona." [sic]

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Shares Evocative Poem On Life Amid Coronavirus Crisis & Lockdown

He revealed in the caption that he made this call as a part of his 'Call people who make you happy' series. The duo first exchange greetings and Anupam Kher complemented Shakti Kapoor on looking good. Kapoor then revealed that it is because his beard is growing and shared that he chopped his hair since he loved it so much.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher, Namrata Shirodkar & Other Bollywood Celebrities Extend Ram Navami Wishes

Anupam Kher then pokes fun at himself as he says that he cut his hair years ago. Shakti Kapoor hilariously responds to this and says to Kher that he did not cut his hair but God took it away. He then jokingly asks Shakti if it was necessary for him to talk about his hair amid the Coronavirus problem.

Kher later asked Shakti how he is managing to stay positive amid the Coronavirus crisis. Kapoor tells him that he has a lot of Kher's videos and that is what inspires him. He then shared how he started making his own videos after that talked about how people should listen and stay in.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Advices On How To Be Mentally Strong Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

Anupam Kher then joked that he thinks Shakti Kapoor's signature Aaooo can make the Coronavirus go away. The conversation then quickly turned into nostalgia as the duo started talking about a film that that did together. The conversation ended with Shakti Kapoor recreating his popular dialogue as Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Pic With Bradley Cooper, Says 'it Revived Beautiful Memories'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.