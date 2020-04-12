The Debate
The Debate
Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Pic With Bradley Cooper, Says 'it Revived Beautiful Memories'

Hollywood News

Anupam Kher shared a still from his 2012 Hollywood film 'Silver Linings Playbook' where he can be seen sitting across 'The Hangover' star Bradley Cooper

Written By Urvashi Kandpal
Anupam

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane earlier on Saturday as he shared a few stills from his Hollywood film Silver Linings Playbook. The pictures were reportedly sent to him by American film director David O Russell who helmed the 2012 romantic drama featuring actors Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro among others. Anupam Kher captioned the post, "My director and dearest friend #DavidORussell sent me this pic of #BradleyCooper and me today from our movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook. It revived so many beautiful memories and instilled in me such a strong feeling of hope and compassion in the times we are living in. Thank you David!! 🙏😍".

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

Read | Anupam Kher looks forward to growing his hair back amid lockdown, share hilarious pictures

Written and directed by David O Russell, Silver Linings Playbook was adapted from Matthew Quick's 2008 novel The Silver Linings Playbook. Headlined by Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, the film traced the story of a divorced man with bipolar-disorder who tried to win back his estranged wife. Meanwhile, he met a young widow he eventually grew close to.

Read | Anupam Kher shares evocative poem on life amid Coronavirus crisis & lockdown

As their relationship became stronger, the man, his psychiatrist and his father tried to examine their relationships with each other as they coped with their problems. Bradley Cooper played the role of the divorced man with bipolar disorder while Anupam Kher played the role of his psychiatrist, in the film.

Read | '9 Minutes For India': Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher & Arjun Rampal light up versus Covid

"Everything will be alright"

In the recent video from his 'conversations with myself' series, Anupam Kher spoke about the importance of being mentally strong and not develop a sense of fear during difficult times, like the Coronavirus outbreak. He added that if one feels depressed, then they should keep themselves distracted by talking to their friends and family, or by watching comedy shows.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

Read | Watch: Anupam Kher wishes fans Hanuman Jayanti, recites the hymn

 

 

First Published:
