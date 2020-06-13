Anupam Kher Has An Inspiring Message For IMA Cadets As Parents Miss Passing Out Parade

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to numerous unprecedented events, with the outbreak forcing the cancellation of scheduled events across industries worldwide. And it was no different for the Passing Out Parade (PoP) of the Indian Military Academy, as parents of the newly inducted officers missed out on the ceremony for the first time in the history of the institute.

Anupam Kher had a message of motivation for the cadets, as they geared up to face the enemies of the country, that the nation was with them on their new journey.

READ: IMA Passing Out Parade To Be Held On June 13, Will Be Broadcasted Live For The First Time

The actor took to Twitter to post a video where he is heard saying, “423 officers are passing out from Dehradun’s Indian Military Academy. You are all going to the borders and fight the enemies of the nation and protect us.”

“However, this time due to the lockdown, your parents are not going to be with you to put the stars on your shoulders. This is happening for the first time in the history of Indian Military Academy,” Anupam Kher added.

“Though your family is not with you, the nation is watching you. I wish you the best for your success and hope that you will never allow the nation to bow down. The nation will always be indebted to you,” the actor concluded before saluting them.

READ: IMA Passing Out Parade: COAS Gen. MM Naravane Addresses Cadets, Congratulates Them

Here’s the video

Congratulations to the young officers of #IndianMilitaryAcademy on their #PassingOutParade ceremony. Unfortunately this year their parents won’t be present at this momentous moment. But the whole country will be applauding for them. They are our heroes. Jai Hind!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @adgpi pic.twitter.com/qDi6o8QzFI — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 13, 2020

The Passing Out Parade was held on Saturday, June 13 as 333 officers and 90 Gentleman cadets joined the Armed Forces. The ceremony was addressed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. MM Naravan. The ceremony, that was live-streamed on YouTube was held keeping in mind the social distancing norms as Gen. MM Naravane welcomed the cadets and congratulated their parents.

Uttarakhand: 333 officers to join the Indian Army today after the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. 423 officers take part in the parade including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries. pic.twitter.com/XvR4YGWu0r — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

READ: LAC Standoff: Indian Military Team Ready For Talks With China In Next Few Days

READ: Army Clashes With Protesters In Tripoli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.