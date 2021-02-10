Anupam Kher Joins Homegrown Twitter-substitute 'Koo', Urges People To Join The Platform

Indian microblogging platform Koo is picking up buzz in the country and the latest to join the platform is Bollywood actor and author Anupam Kher. 'Koo' app won the AatmaNirbhar innovation challenge and is a Made in India service as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi.

It is an alternative to Twitter for the Indian users and discussions in this platform are similar to that of Twitter: around interesting topics. Kher took to his Twitter handle to share his KOO account details and revealed his very first Koo on the app — 'Jai Ho'.

The ten-month-old app's co-founder and chief executive Aprameya Radhakrishna recently affirmed that Koo enables the free expression of thoughts and opinions for every Indian irrespective of the language preference. Existing microblogging platforms have not been able to grow beyond the English-speaking population, he added.

PM Narendra Modi has also encouraged Indians for using the Koo App during his Mann Ki Baat speech.

Koo, a micro-blogging website of India and also was a part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge last year, took its time but is now receiving attention from many of the government-related bodies. It could be the best Twitter alternative for Indians. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and many other government departments have verified handles on the platform. Examples include handles of Ministry of Electronics and IT, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, NIC, NIELIT, SAMEER, Common Services Center, UMANG app, Digi Locker, NIXI, STPI, CDAC, CMET, and many more.

