Twitter Watching? Centre Uses Koo To Call Out Its 'unusual' Blog Post; Sets Record Clear

Under immense pressure from the Centre, Twitter on Wednesday said it has withheld some of the accounts flagged by the Indian government for blocking "within India only" on 'a legal demand', but has not blocked handles of civil society activists, politicians and media as "it would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under country's law. Now, however, the Modi government has responded with an update on the row, but it is the manner of the response that will have been heard loud and clear by the San Francisco based Social media giant.

'Blog post published prior to engagement is unusual'

Taking to homegrown Twitter-substitute 'Koo', the Centre has termed Twitter's blog post update move "unusual" as it came at a time when the microblogging platform sought an engagement with the government. On Tuesday, Twitter said that it is seeking formal dialogue with the Information Technology Minister after the government ordered it to take down 1,178 accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation around farmers' protests. The ministry said it will share its detailed response soon.

Crucially, the IT ministry posted this message on homegrown social media app Koo instead of Twitter. Earlier sources informed Republic Media Network that the Indian government is very clear on its stand that hate content should not be allowed and that Twitter needs to set its own house in order first.

Seeking to clarify its stance, Twitter - in a blog post - said it had taken steps to reduce the visibility of the hashtags containing harmful content that included prohibiting them from trending on Twitter and appearing as recommended Search terms.

The government, on February 4, had ordered Twitter to block 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters that were spreading misinformation and provocative content on farmers' protest. Previously, too, the government had ordered Twitter to take down handles and hashtags that suggested a farmer genocide was being planned, saying such misinformation and inflammatory content will incite passion, and impact public order.

It has also warned Twitter of penal action in case of failure to comply with its directive and had cited sections that provide for fine and jail for up to 7 years. Notably, Twitter's Public Policy Director for India and South Asia Mahima Kaul has quit, fuelling speculations about her departure amid the ongoing situation. However, the company has clarified that this was not the case.

Govt departments set up accounts on Koo

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and some other government departments set up accounts on native micro-blogging site Koo after Twitter did not comply with the government''s directive to block some tweets and accounts, the homegrown firm said.

Koo said it has so far verified handles of MeitY, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Common Services Centre, UMANG app, Digi Locker, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), among others, on its platform.

"Key organisations from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) have set up accounts on Koo, India's own micro-blogging platform. This move comes as a strategic response as an action against Twitter for not complying with the order for blocking around 257 Tweets and Twitter accounts which were tweeting about farmer genocide," Koo said in a statement. The app was launched 10 months ago and won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge organised by the Indian government.

(With agency inputs)