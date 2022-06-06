Anupam Kher Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Wishes For His 'long And Healthy Life'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 50th birthday on June 5, 2022, and several Bollywood actors from the film industry poured in wishes for him. The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher visited the CM a day after his big day and shared some special glimpses from the duo's meet. He wished him a 'long and healthy life' and called him a 'source of energy' for every generation.

Anupam Kher meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The Bollywood star shared two pictures of himself and CM Yogi Adityanath. In one of the pictures, the Chief Minister was seen handing the actor a bouquet of flowers, while they posed for the camera in the second picture from their meeting. The actor gave his fans and followers some details from his visit to the CM's home and mentioned that Yogi Adityanath shared some 'entertaining and interesting' stories from his childhood with him. He called him the 'source of energy' for every generation as he wished for his 'long and healthy life'. Translated in English, he wrote -

Respected @myogi_adityanath Ji! It was great to meet you at your residence today!. The stories of your early life were very entertaining and interesting as well as inspiring. You are a source of energy for us and for every generation of the country. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life. And may you continue to try to keep Uttar Pradesh and India on the path of progress. Jai Hind.

Anupam Kher's films

The actor recently took to his social media account and announced that he has begun working on the 525th film of his career. He did not give fans many details about the movie but revealed that it will be based on the life of a common man. He mentioned that he and the team have several choices for the title of the film, and asked his fans and followers to suggest a film title that could be finalised.

Apart from this, the actor also has Uunchai in the pipeline, in which he will play a pivotal role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and others. The actor will also join hands with Vidyut Jammwal for IB 71 and fans can't wait to see the duo share the screen.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher