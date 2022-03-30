Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Praises 'IB 71' Co-star Vidyut Jammwal As He Shares New Still From The Film

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher dropped a new still from the upcoming thriller 'IB 71', calling it the 'most 'important and intriguing film of our times.'

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
anupam kher, Vidyut Jammwal

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER


After the trailblazing success of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher has commenced working on other projects, including the upcoming espionage thriller IB 71. Days after dropping a trail of pictures introducing his character, Anupam Kher has shared another glimpse from the film alongside co-star Vidyut Jammwal. 

The still showcases Kher planting a kiss on Jammwal's forehead, as he heaped praises on the latter in the caption. He further teased IB 71 by calling it one of the most 'important and intriguing films of our times! For the uninitiated, the project marks Anupam Kher's 523rd film. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film will see Vidyut stepping into the shoes of an Intelligence Officer. 

Anupam Kher drops new still from Vidyut Jammwal co-starrer IB 71

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 30, the Special 26 star shared a picture of him alongside Jammwal, both clad in formal wear. In the caption, he mentioned, "Love in the times of #IB71”. A very important and intriguing film of our times! And such a joy to work with dearest @mevidyutjammwal. Jai Hind!" Take a look. 

READ | Anupam Kher begins shooting for his 523rd film titled 'IB 71' with Vidyut Jammwal; See pic
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The still comes days after Anupam announced that he has started shooting for the film as he shared a trail of on-set pictures with Jammwal. In the caption, he wrote, "And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @mevidyutjammwal! His company @actionherofilms produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! 🇮🇳."

READ | 'The Kashmir Files' collection: Anupam Kher starrer mints Rs 207 cr, to compete with 'RRR'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The film is being presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. Its story comes from Aditya Shastri, with a screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.  Abbas Sayyed is on board as the co-producer. It also marks Vidyut's debut project as a producer under his company Action Hero Films. 

READ | 'The Kashmir Files' box office, day 16: Anupam Kher film witnesses jump despite 'RRR' buzz

Announcing the project, Vidyut penned a gratitude note to his fans for all their love and support. "‘IB 71' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for." 

READ | Anupam Kher attends his makeup-man's daughter's wedding, pens a heartfelt note; See Pic

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)

READ | Anupam Kher shares 30-year-old video of himself raising voice for Kashmiri Pandits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: anupam kher, vidyut jammwal, IB 71
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND