Anupam Kher Praises 'IB 71' Co-star Vidyut Jammwal As He Shares New Still From The Film

After the trailblazing success of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher has commenced working on other projects, including the upcoming espionage thriller IB 71. Days after dropping a trail of pictures introducing his character, Anupam Kher has shared another glimpse from the film alongside co-star Vidyut Jammwal.

The still showcases Kher planting a kiss on Jammwal's forehead, as he heaped praises on the latter in the caption. He further teased IB 71 by calling it one of the most 'important and intriguing films of our times! For the uninitiated, the project marks Anupam Kher's 523rd film. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film will see Vidyut stepping into the shoes of an Intelligence Officer.

Anupam Kher drops new still from Vidyut Jammwal co-starrer IB 71

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 30, the Special 26 star shared a picture of him alongside Jammwal, both clad in formal wear. In the caption, he mentioned, "Love in the times of #IB71”. A very important and intriguing film of our times! And such a joy to work with dearest @mevidyutjammwal. Jai Hind!" Take a look.

The still comes days after Anupam announced that he has started shooting for the film as he shared a trail of on-set pictures with Jammwal. In the caption, he wrote, "And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heartwarmingly humble @mevidyutjammwal! His company @actionherofilms produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! 🇮🇳."

The film is being presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. Its story comes from Aditya Shastri, with a screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP. Abbas Sayyed is on board as the co-producer. It also marks Vidyut's debut project as a producer under his company Action Hero Films.

Announcing the project, Vidyut penned a gratitude note to his fans for all their love and support. "‘IB 71' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)