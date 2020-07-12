Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari & Three Kin test Covid Positive; veteran Actor Tests Negative

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has on Sunday morning shared with his fans on Twitter that his mother Dulari has been tested positive for COVID. However, he has added that her symptoms are mild, and that she has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher, along with his wife and daughter, has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Anupam Kher has been tested negative and has duly notified BMC of the same. The actor had been under self-isolation at his own house in Juhu after he returned from the US early in March when the lockdown was imposed. In the Unlock phase of the lockdown, Anupam had often shared social media updates from his brother's house.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Read | Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID +ve live updates: Granddaughter Aaradhya tests negative

Anupam Kher's update comes the morning after his fellow industry icon Amitabh Bachchan tested Covid positive, along with son Abhishek. They are currently admitted at Nanavati hospital.

Read | 'Salute': Anupam Kher shares 'Hum Kalakaar Hain' as a tribute to every artist

(Image Credit: PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.