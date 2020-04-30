Anupam Kher Numb With Shock At Rishi Kapoor's Death, Shares Last New York Car Ride Video

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is in deep mourning as he expressed his state of complete numbness on hearing the news of the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. He shared a throwback video from the time that he met Rishi Kapoor for the last time in New York where Anupam Kher had been working and Rishi Kapoor had been undergoing treatment for leukemia. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen in their jovial best in the car ride along with Anupam Kher and it's only heartbreaking to realise that the Bobby star is no more.

Along with the video, Kher shared, "I am just completely numb with the shock of my dearest friend, co-actor of many movies & a wonderful person's passing away. #RishiKapoor से ज़्यादा ज़िंदादिल, बेबाक़,ज़ोर ज़ोर से ठहाके लगाने वाला,एक बच्चे जैसी जिज्ञासा रखने वाला मैंने अपनी ज़िंदगी में कभी नहीं देखा।और न ही कभी देखूंगा।भगवान ने उनका साँचा बनाकर तोड़ दिया था।दुख इतना गहरा है, आँसू निकल ही नहीं रहे।New York में उनके साथ का ये आख़िरी वीडियो उनकी खुश मिज़ाजी का एक जीता जागता सबूत है। चिंटू जी आप तो हमेशा हमारे साथ ही रहोगे।Hello!Hello!Hello! ओम शान्ति। 🙏 "

Have a look:

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. The actor's team issued a statement after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about his demise.

It read as: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla.

