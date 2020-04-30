Rishi Kapoor- Chintu Ji -was Always Ready With A Smile: Kamal Haasan Will Miss His Friend

Actor Kamal Haasan condoled the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan stated that he can't believe that "Chintu Ji" is gone. He added that they had mutual love and respect and that "he will miss his friend."

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Read: Rishi Kapoor no more: Anguished Rajnath Singh remembers special place he carved in hearts

Rishi Kapoor passes away

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI, had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

The Actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, after which he went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting.

Read: Rishi Kapoor passes away: Rahul Gandhi mourns; hails actor's cross-generational following

Rishi Kapoor family's statement:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

Read: Rishi Kapoor no more: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays humble tribute to veteran actor

WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Read: Rishi Kapoor no more: Smriti Irani remembers he'd remarked on her ministership, & set days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.