Rishi Kapoor's Death: Akshay Kumar Says 'It’s Heartbreaking'; Sends Prayers To His Family

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing issues amid his treatment for cancer, while Amitabh Bachchan was the first to announce the sad news, on his Twitter. Now, Akshay Kumar also shared a tweet, expressing his thoughts over the loss.

Akshay Kumar mourns Rishi Kapoor's demise

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and said, "It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family".

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. He last graced the silver screen with the 2019 films titled The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka. In February, Kapoor was admitted to a Delhi hospital after he fell ill during shooting. As per reports, Rishi Kapoor was meant to star in a Bollywood adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone. The actor had a marvellous career spanning of more than 55 years and has given Bollywood a slew of commendable movies that will remain fresh in the hearts of fans forever.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know:

