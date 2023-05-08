Anupam Kher On The Kerala Story: Happy People Are Making Films Close To Reality

IB 71 star Anupam Kher, in a recent interview, opened up about The Kerala Story row. Speaking to ANI, the veteran star said that the people who are criticising the film also opposed The Kashmir Files last year. He added that he is happy that films which are closer to reality are being made and audiences are turning up to see them in cinema halls.

“They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticised The Kashmir Files. I don't know their motive and neither believe in paying attention towards them. In fact, they have become redundant," ANI quoted Kher saying.

He added, "Again I would say they are the same faces. I have not seen the film but I am happy that people are making films which are close to reality. And those who feel it is a propaganda are free to make movies dealing with the subject they find perfect. No one is stopping them.”

The Kerala Story row

Starring Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on Friday and was initially portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala. After objections, The Kerala High Court refused to stay the release and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

Earlier, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also opened up on the row. He penned a note to The Kerala Story team warning the team against the harsh public reaction they should be prepared to take on.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini in pivotal roles. After the release of the film, the hashtag 'The Kerala Story' has been trending on Twitter, with many viewers sharing their reviews.