Anupam Kher Overcomes His Fear, Crosses Rope Bridges Over River In Nepal; Watch

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's enthusiasm, even in his 60s, is a motivation for his fans. The veteran actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming highly-anticipated film, Uunchai, along with Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra, in the mountains of Manang, Nepal. The actor along with his co-stars has been utilising his free time to explore the serene beauty of the country.

The actor recently took to his verified Koo handle and dropped a video clip sharing a glimpse with his fans of how he is spending his days in the neighbouring country.

Anupam Kher overcomes his fear

Taking to the social networking site, Anupam Kher posted a video of himself where he can be seen walking on a thin high rope over a river between the two mountains in the neighbouring country. Kher can be seen dressed in casual winter outfits and walking with confidence. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Thinking will not overcome fear but action will. Never thought I will get on to one of those rope bridges over a river between the two mountains and actually cross it. But I Did! Jai Ho! 👏👏😍 '#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai' '#Courage' '#Try.'"

As soon as the post was up on the internet, many fans rushed to compliment him. Words like 'wow,' 'nice video,' 'amazing,' and others flooded the comments section. Several fans simply dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

'Uunchai' marks Anupam Kher's 520th film

Meanwhile, Uunchai marks Kher's 520th venture. He announced the film, earlier this month, by sharing Sooraj Barjatya's photo with a clapboard. The actor wrote, "Friends! The journey of my 520th film Uunchai begins. SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to Mahesh Bhatt in my 1st film Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera-shy Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless."

(Image: Koo/@anupampkher)