Anupam Kher Pays 'heartfelt Tribute', 'salutes' Martyred Group Captain Varun Singh

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash that killed India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 other's in Tamil Nadu on December 8, breathed his last on Wednesday, December 15. Group Captain Singh was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru where he succumbed to injuries received during the chopper crash on Wednesday morning.

The IAF helicopter crash had, on December 8, claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other military personnel.

Mourning the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to social media to 'salute' the IAF officer, martyred in the December 8 chopper crash.

'My Heart is saddened by your passing': Anupam Kher

Taking to his Instagram handle on December 15, Anupam Kher expressed his heartfelt condolences to Group Captain Varun Singh's family members.

"130 crore Indians' heartfelt tribute and salute to Group Captain Varun Singh. My heartfelt condolences to your family, friends and colleagues. My heart is saddened by your passing. Om Shanti! Jai Hind! (sic)" the 66-year-old actor wrote in Hindi.

More on Group Captain Varun Singh

After sustaining injuries from the IAF helicopter crash, Group captain Varun Singh was initially admitted to the Military Hospital at Wellington. He was later shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on December 9. Confirming his demise, the official social media handle of the Indian Air Force wrote, ''IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.''

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.

Many notable personalities took to their social media to condole the death of Group Captain Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his Twitter, ''Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.''

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid a tribute to him by writing, ''Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.''

(Image: PTI/Republic)