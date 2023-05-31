Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni After CSK Win: When I Played The Role...

Anupam Kher recently took to his social media handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL match. The veteran actor shared a couple of photos and reminisced about the time he played Dhoni's father in his biopic. The first picture he dropped featured MS Dhoni with his trophy and the second one was an old picture of him with the cricketer from the sets of a film.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, The Kashmir Files actor wrote (as per English translation), "My dear #MSDhoni! When I played the role of your father in the #Dhoni movie I used to do my scene by remembering the ups and downs of your biography before every shot to bring reality to every scene." He further spoke about the movie's release and said, "It has been almost 7 years since that film was released. But even today the eyes of the cricket ground become moist with pride and love seeing your nature and playing." Anupam Kher concluded his caption and wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes for every victory of life! May you always be victorious." Check the photos below:

MS Dhoni posing alongside the IPL trophy. (Pic source: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Old picture of MS Dhoni with Anupam kher. (Pic source: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

About Chennai Super Kings big win at IPL

Chennai Super Kings, a team led by MS Dhoni, took the IPL trophy for the fifth time. Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was the one who hit the last ball and made his team win the title. The final IPL match took place between teams including Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

About MS Dhoni's biopic

MS Dhoni's biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released back in 2016 and Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of the cricketer in the film. In the film, Anupam Kher played his father Pan Singh, Kiara Advani essayed the character of his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Bhumika Chawla played the role of Jayanti Gupta. The movie was helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

Anupam Kher work front

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film titled Emergency opposite Kangana Ranaut. As per reports, he will also be seen in the film Metro In Dino. He will also be a part of the movie titled The Vaccine War.