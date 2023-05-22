Anupam Kher Reveals He's In Pain After Being Injured On Vijay 69 Set, Shares Photo

Anupam Kher suffered a hairline fracture on the sets of his upcoming movie Vijay 69. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of the same along with a long, rather witty caption. Followers of the actor wish him a speedy recovery on the same.

On Monday, May 22, Anupam Kher took to his social media to share an update with fans and followers. The actor smiled for the camera, wearing a checked shirt with black pants. However, the talking point of the photo became the black sling that was wrapped around the neck and shoulder of the actor.

Along with the photo, Anupam Kher penned a long caption describing the details of his injuries. The actor wrote, “आप स्पोर्ट्स फ़िल्म करो और आप घायल ना हो!! ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है? कल #Vijay69 की शूटिंग के दौरान कंधे में अच्छी ख़ासी चोट लगी। (One is shooting for a sports movie and does not get hurt, how is it possible? I got majorly injured yesterday while shooting for #Vijay69)”. Adding more details about the injury, the Baby actor mentioned that even though he felt pain while getting the sling, once the medical professional told him that the likes of Hrithik Roshan had also gotten the same sling, the pain reduced.

Anupam Kher added in his caption that he is still in a little pain and smiled through it for the photo. The 68-year old actor reiterated, “पर वैसे अगर थोड़ा ज़ोर से खाँसू तो मुँह से हल्की सी चीख ज़रूर निकलती है! फ़ोटो में मुस्कुराने के कोशिश genuine है! (If I cough a little bit, a little screech of pain can be heard. It is a genuine attempt to smile in the photo)”. He also assured his fans that he will be back to shoot in a day or two.

Anupam Kher on his mother's reaction to the post

Anupam Kher also shared how his mother reacted when she heard of the injury. He wrote, “वैसे माँ ने सुना तो बोली, “और दिखा अपनी बॉडी दुनिया को!! तुझे नज़र लग गई!” (When my mother heard she said, “You have caught the evil eye because you flaunted your body to the world”). To this, he quipped his mother with a quote on how those who fight wars are the only ones who get hurt. The Uunchai actor shared that his mother almost slapped him for the same.

Anupam Kher in Vijay 69

On May 4, Anupam Kher announced that he will be starring in the lead role in the movie Vijay 69. The movie is produced by Maneesh Sharma and will be released on OTT. He also announced that the movie is a slice-of-life film, which narrates the life of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.