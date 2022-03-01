Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. The film will narrate the painful story of the Kashmir genocide that took place in 1990. The actor will play the role of a Kashmiri Pandit in the movie. While the movie is less than two weeks away, the makers recently held a press conference for the film. Sharing some glimpses from the press conference, Anupam Kher also revealed how media personnel reacted to the film.

Anupam Kher recently shared a series of pictures from the press conference of The Kashmir Files. The actor wore a camel coloured shirt on khaki coloured pants and posed with his co-stars. He also shared a glimpse of the film's poster and the theatre in which the press conference was being held.

In the caption of the post, the actor revealed the reaction from media personnel at the press conference was gratifying. He further mentioned the media people were left emotional after a 20 min documentary on Kashmiri Pandit families. The caption read, "TRUTH ECHOES: The reaction of the media at the press conference of #TheKashmirFiles was really gratifying. They were equally moved, shocked and teary eyed at the end of watching the 20mins documentary of the families of #KashmiriPandits. Pain connects people!"

More about The Kashmir Files

The upcoming film The Kashmir Files is based on the Kashmir genocide, that took place in 1990. The movie will portray the true story of Kashmiri Pandits who became the victims of the massacre. The film stars several National award-winning talents, including Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Prakash Belavadi and Mithun Chakraborty. Other acclaimed actors in the film are Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbali, Atul Srivastava, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

The film's trailer was a roller coaster ride of emotions as it took viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions by showing the heartwrenching story of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film is helmed by National award-winner Vivek Agnihotri, while Zee Studios and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are bankrolling it. The film is scheduled to release on March 11, 2022. Here is the film's trailer.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher