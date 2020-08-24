Anupam Kher Praises Sikandar Kher For His 'brilliant' Performance In 'Tere Bin Laden 2'

Recently, actor Anupam Kher showered his son, Sikandar Kher with praises for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Tere Bin Laden 2 and shared two screengrabs of Sikandar from the movie. In his caption, Anupam tagged Sikandar and mentioned that he was brilliant in the film. The actor also shared a quote with the pictures, which says: “Sometimes the gratification comes in the doing, not in the results.” Take a look:

Anupam Kher's post:

The first picture features Sikandar Kher dressed up in a funny costume, smiling while he grabs his stomach. Meanwhile, the second picture features Sikandar dressed up as an American official. Responding to his father's post, Sikandar Kher thanked Anupam for surprising him with the appreciation. Besides Anupam, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Preity Zinta also lauded Sikander's diligent performance in the movie. Take a look:

Sikandar Reacts:

Mouni and Preity react:

All about Tere Bin Laden 2

Tere Bin Laden 2 released in 2016. Starring Manish Paul, Pradhuman Singh, and Sikandar Kher in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of a Bollywood director, who is hired by an American talent agent to make a film on Osama Bin Laden. The story gets further interesting when the director, Sharma, uses a doppelganger in order to prove the terrorist's death. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and Deepak Chandra, the movie also stars Parthaa Akerkar, Krishna Bansal, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Iman Crosson, Sugandha Garg, Kunal Gupta and Noel Jacobson in prominent roles.

Anupam Kher- on the professional front

Kher is currently working on New Amsterdam, which is an American medical drama television series inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr Max Goodwin, who becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients.

In Bollywood, Anupam Kher will be next seen in the upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The movie is written by Karan Johar.

(Image credits: Anupam Kher Instagram)

