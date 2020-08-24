Ekta Kapoor Shares Hilarious Video Of Foreigners Reacting To Indian Television Serials

Television producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared a hilarious video with her fellow Indian producers. On August 23, Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an IGTV video of foreigners reacting to Indian television daily soaps. Ekta Kapoor wrote, "we are pretty much an enigma for the international soap viewing audience, but these reactions to various soaps by different producers are just so howlarioussss!! 😂🤣" Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post.

Ekta Kapoor shares video of foreigners watching desi shows

The video was originally created by Buzz Feed India. They recorded the reaction of a couple of foreigners from the United Kingdom. In this Instagram video, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin scene has also been shown to the reactors. Other television serial scenes include Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many others.

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram caption read as: Must say, it reminds me of the the time in 2007 when i met the head of Fox TV, Dana Holden and I remember telling her about a ‘Mahasangam’, and her first reaction was “What’s that!?”

And I said, “just imagine if all the actors of ‘Dexter’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘Brothers & Sisters’ land up in one set and shoot at one time... she said “well that would be a production nightmare!!’

And I said “yep exactly and we do it once every 3 months”.

This is to say that at the lowest of budgets, we manage creating the best possible entertainment for mass india.

Indian television serials are often trolled for their overdramatic scenes. Relating to the same, recently, a scene from Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was turned into a rap. A musician called Yashraj Mukhate recreated the dramatic cooker scene with a catchy tune and striking beats. The song went viral on social media in no time. The creator took the scene where Kokilaben confronts Gopi Bahu about a kitchen accident and finds out that Rashi is the real culprit. In the spoof video, Kokilaben's voice pitch is used in various parts to make an effective rap song.

Yashraj Mukhate has also added a few beats that stick around in the minds of the listeners for a long time. The artist has also added his voice in certain parts of the song. He has also given the video a quirky touch by playing with the dramatic effect in the scene. Check out the video below.

