Anupam Kher Reacts After His Rabindranath Tagore Look Goes Viral: An Actor...

Anupam Kher will be portraying the role of Rabindra Nath Tagore in his upcoming film. He announced the project and shared the first look from the movie on Saturday. Since then, the actor has been getting praises for his uncanny resemblance to the Bengali poet. Filled with gratitude for the positive reaction, Anupam penned a thank you note on his Instagram handle.

2 things you need to know

This will be the 538th film of Anupam Kher’s career.

Further information about the movie is still under wraps.

Anupam Kher feels happy as an artist

Anupam shared a photo on his Instagram handle that read, “The magical yet jaw-dropping transformations by Sir Anupam Kher. Earlier it was for the 2019 film 'The Accidental Prime Minister’ where he portrayed the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Now, the Legend Rabindra Nath Tagore (who wrote the Indian National Anthem) for his 538th film!”

Responding to the praise, the actor said in Hindi which roughly translates to, “An actor gets to live several different lives in his one lifetime and he portrays them best to his capabilities. Seeing myself in the two pictures below I felt happiness as an artist. Thank you @maadalaadlahere! For joining these two photos together.”

(Screengrab of Anupam Kher's Instagram post)

Anupam Kher as Rabindra Nath Tagore in his next

In his look as Rabindra Nath, the veteran actor sported a lengthy white beard and white hair as well. The monochrome clip featured the musical rendition of Tagore's well-known song Sokhi, Bhabona Kahare Bole in the background while Anupam looked at the ground with a solemn expression.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen Sharma and more. He also has movies like Emergency in his kitty. He will essay the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the film based on the emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Additionally, the actor is a part of Akshay Roy's directorial Vijay 69.