Anupam Kher To Play Rabindranath Tagore, Looks Unrecognisable As Nobel Laureate

Anupam Kher is all set to star as the renowned Bengali writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore in an upcoming movie. The actor announced the news on his social media handle and also shared his look as Tagore. This will be his 538th film.

3 things you need to know

Anupam Kher will essay the role of Rabindranath Tagore in his next.

The 68-year-old actor is currently preparing for his film Vijay 69.

More details about the movie are awaited.

Anupam Kher looks unrecognisable as Tagore

Anupam Kher announced his new movie on social media on July 7. The actor shared a photo of himself as the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Referring to him as his guru, he penned a note for the legendary writer.

(Anupam Kher's fans and followers expressed their excitement about the upcoming movie | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Sharing his look as Tagore, the actor announced that he will divulge more details about the project soon. He also said that he is glad he got to play the role on the big screen. He called himself lucky for getting the opportunity.

Anupam Kher gears up for a busy year ahead

Just a few days before announcing his new film, the actor had shared that he will be a part Metro In Dino. He joined the star-studded cast comprising Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma among others. The movie will hit the big screen on March 29, 2024.

(Anupam Kher will play a pivotal role in the Kangana Ranaut directorial Emergency | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Apart from the anthology, the actor will also be seen in the Kangana Ranaut-led Emergency. He will essay the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the film based on the emergency period from 1975 to 1977. The film is scheduled to release on November 24, later this year. Apart from this, Anupam Kher will also star in Akshay Roy's directorial Vijay 69.