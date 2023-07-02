Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino To Hit Screens On This Date

Anurag Basu's next directorial, Metro... In Dino, now has a new release date. The news was announced by the makers of the film on July 2. Additionally, the announcement also confirmed the ensemble star cast of the film.

3 things you need to know

Metro... In Dino is the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 release Life in a... Metro.

While Life in a... Metro interlinked the stories of each of its characters, Metro... In Dino will be an anthology film.

Konkona Sen Sharma, who played a pivotal role in the 2007 film, is the only cast member retained for Metro... In Dino.

Metro... In Dino gets a 2024 release date

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the big announcement regarding Metro... In Dino's release date. Along side a collage of the actors making up the ensemble cast, Adarsh revealed that the Anurag Basu directorial would be releasing on Good Friday next year. This puts the date of the film's theatrical release at March 29, 2024.

(Taran Adarsh announces the theatrical release date for Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino | Image: taranadarsh/Instagram)

Much like its 2007 predecessor, Metro... In Dino features an ensemble cast. Among the younger generation of actors, the film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Among the older generation of actors the film will feature Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Konkona Sen Sharma stars across both Metro films

Konkona Sen Sharma is the only cast member from Life in a... Metro who will also feature in Metro... In Dino. However, there has been no confirmation if the actor will reprise her role from the first film. Sharma played the role of Shruti Ghosh. She was paired opposite the late Irrfan Khan who played the affable Monty. Life in a... Metro also featured Shiney Ahuja, Sharma Joshi, Kangana Ranaut and Kay Kay Menon among others, none of whom have been retained for the 2024 release.