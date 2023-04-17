Anupam Kher Reminisces About Playing Subhash Chandra Bose In Japanese Film

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback memory reflecting on his illustrious career. Kher had been a part of Japanese film Pride which released in 1998. The actor posted a clip of himself playing Subhash Chandra Bose in the film which caught several of his followers unawares as not many knew of Kher featuring in a Japanese film.

Anupam Kher reminisces about Pride

Anupam Kher's participation in global cinema stands well-acknowledged. However, what many of his fans and followers were not aware of, was his brief appearance in a 1998 Japanese film, Pride. Kher notably played the character of Subhash Chandra Bose. Reflecting on his reach as an actor, Kher himself sounded amused, finding the clip in question after so many years. Posting the old clip to his Instagram account, the veteran actor reflected on how it was a matter of immense pride having had the opportunity to play the role of Subhash Chandra Bose, let alone being able to mouth the legendary lines.

Anupam Kher's proud and reflective caption read, "Not many people know that In a 1998 Japanese film #Pride I played #SubhashChandraBose. It was an honour to say these famous lines by the great man of India. Thank you #AnujDhar for posting this clip. Jai Ho and Jai Hind!".

Anupam Kher's international films

Anupam Kher had an illustrious career even outside India, having played roles big and small over the years. He notable starred in the 2012 Oscar winning film, Silver Linings Playbook. Kher has received a BAFTA nomination for his role in British sitcom, The Boy with the Top Knot. The actor also gave a powerful performance in 2018 film Hotel Mumbai, based on the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj hotel.

Anupam Kher was last seen in television series Trial By Fire. He was also seen along side Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in 2022 film Uunchai. He currently has three regional Indian films in the pipeline, more details on which are yet to be announced. His last year's releases, The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 were huge hits at the box office.