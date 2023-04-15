Amitabh Bachchan Dons Traditional Outfit, Extends Bihu, Vishu, Pohela Boishakh Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, took to his Instagram handle to wish Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti to his fans in a unique avatar. The actor shared a photo of himself in a traditional outfit. Big B could be seen donning a silk shirt and dhoti.

He paired his outfit with a silk shawl. The actor can be seen smiling at the camera. He captioned his post, "Wishing all a very happy #Baisakhi, Bohag #Bihu, #Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti!" with a folded hand emoji. Check out his post below:

Amitabh Bachchan returns to set after accident

Amitabh Bachchan recently returned to work after he suffered a major injury and broke his rib cartilage during a shooting sequence for Project K. The actor also suffered a muscle tear and was on bed rest. He suffered the injury while he was in Hyderabad, the actor was then brought to Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Big B took to hi blog to share a couple of photos from one of his ad shoots and informed that he is back at work. Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the film Uunchai, also starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Big B was also seen in the film Goodbye, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.