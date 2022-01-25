As the netizens are always curious to watch the videos of Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari, the actor recently unveiled another funny video clip of her on social media. Anupam Kher gave a glimpse of how he was planning to perform a photoshoot with his mother, Dulari and brother, Raju Kher.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 film, One Day: Justice Delivered and is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies namely The Kashmir Files, Uunchai along with regional films namely Karthikeya 2 and Connect. He will also appear in his highly-anticipated movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Anupam Kher's mother calls him a bigger 'Stupid' than brother Raju Kher

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an interesting video clip in which he can be seen standing next to his mother, Dulari and his brother and actor Raju Kher. The video depicted how the three of them were planning to click a picture together but were indulged in an interesting conversation where their mother was complaining that he shouldn't post pictures of her on social media. Anupam Kher then asks about the reason behind it to which she says that people tease her. The actor then expresses his concern about how people tease her to which Raju Kher says that she fears that she could get 'nazar.' As the mother sons trio poses for the camera, their mother laugh out loud at a joke and call them stupid. Anupam Kher then begins to ask who was a bigger stupid between him and Raju to which she says that Anupam was a bigger one. This leaves everyone in splits.

In the caption he stated, "During a fun shoot of taking pics, Mom called both me and my brother @rajukherofficial बेवक़ूफ़ (stupid). I should have stopped there. But I wanted to be extra smart and asked her who is the bigger बेवक़ूफ़? Her reply made my brother the happiest man. Watch it and enjoy!" (sic)

Many fans took to Anupam Kher's Instagram post and dropped heart emojis in the comments section while expressing their love for him and his mother. Some of them also stated how his mother brings positive vibes they need all the time and thanked the actor for sharing this online. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher