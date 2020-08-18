Anupam Kher Shares 'Dulari Rocks' Video Where His Mother Cuts Cake 'for No Reason'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday shared a funny video of his mother Dulari cutting a cake for 'no reason'. Kher also mentioned that his mother 'slapped' Raju, Kher's brother, 'for no reason'.

Kher on July 12, said his mother, Dulari, brother Raju and his family tested positive for COVID-19. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a health update about his mother, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after the diagnosis. Kher also said his brother, his sister-in-law Reema and his niece Brinda had also tested positive — They are all healthy, fully recovered from the infection, and back home now.

Mom kept insisting that she wants kheer even though the cake was brought by me for her & family for no reason. She participated in the Cake cutting ceremony reluctantly while my brother was singing to the tune of a kirtan. Dulari slapped Raju for no reason. 🤣🙄😍😭 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/xEzHdbqtXo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 18, 2020

Anupam Kher shares a video of mother singing

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the beautiful clip on his Twitter handle where he treated fans with the soulful voice of his mother. In the video, Dulari Kher can be seen crooning to some retro songs that are sure to capture the hearts of Anupam’s fans. In the video, the entire Kher family can be seen gathering together and requesting Dulari Kher to sing some old songs that she used to sing for Anupam’s father in earlier days.

I have not heard Mom singing for a long long time. In fact I had forgotten that she could sing. But she surprised us all. Don’t go by the lyrics. She changed them to suit her mood. Especially the last song. Enjoy the spirit and ofcourse her singing. 👍😍😂 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/TlDRX1hmCU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 1, 2020

Robert De Niro's birthday: Anupam Kher extends wishes with throwback pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.