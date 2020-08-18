Robert De Niro's Birthday: Anupam Kher Extends Wishes With Throwback Pictures

Time and again veteran actor Anupam Kher has always expressed his love for Hollywood’s ace actor Robert De Niro. Recently, The Godfather actor ringed in his 77th birthday on August 17 and the prominent star received a beautiful set of wishes from Anupam. To mark the special occasion, Anupam shared a series of throwback pictures from the iconic actor’s birthday celebrations two years back in New York.

Anupam Kher's birthday wishes for Robert De Niro

Anupam shared the memorable snaps on Twitter where he can be seen striking a cool pose with Robert from his birthday celebrations. Apart from the legendary actor, the pictures also showcased another Hollywood’s iconic actor Al Pacino who can be seen posing with the Baby actor. While captioning the post, Anupam wished the actor and revived the old memories. He wrote that it was an honour and privilege to be a part of the birthday celebrations of Robert De Niro two years back in New York. Anupam also blessed the actor with immense happiness and peace in his life.

Read: Anupam Kher Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Joins #CBIforSSR Campaign

Read: Anupam Kher Slays In Black Suit, Fans Find His Look "dashing"; Check Post

Happy Birthday to my friend and world's #BestActor #RobertDeNiro. May God give him all the happiness & peace in the world. It was such an honour and a previledge to be part of his birthday celebrations two years back in New York. Jai Ho! 🙏😍🌺 #Legend #Actor #Bestest #Friend pic.twitter.com/RPbiRd4vpL — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 17, 2020

This is not the first time that the actor has expressed his love and fondness for Robert De Niro on social media. Sometime back, Anupam shared a story of his fan moment while working with legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Anupam who has always looked up to the actor during his initial career days had penned a lengthy note on Instagram expressing his love working with the ace actor. Apart from this, Anupam also shared a throwback monochrome picture of the two actors from the time the two shared screen space in Silver Linings Playbook. While captioning the post, Anupam mentioned that he did not get an opportunity to work with the fine actor, but also had the good fortune of calling him his friend.

In the heart-warming post, Anupam recalled the memories of his drama school days where he considered The Irishman actor his inspiration to start a journey in acting. Anupam wrote that as a drama school student he had done a special paper on two of his earlier films including Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor further wrote that he had never imagined that someday he will get an opportunity to work with Robert De Niro.

Read: Vivek Oberoi And Anupam Kher Wish Sanjay Dutt A Speedy Recovery, Say 'will Pray For You'

Read: Anupam Kher Calls Himself 'ardent Fan' Of 'phenomenal Actor' Robert De Niro, Shares Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.