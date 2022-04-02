Actor Sikandar Kher shares a sweet bond with his mother Kirron Kher and father Anupam Kher and his social media posts are the poof. The trio often share moments with each other on their respective social media accounts. Recently, The Kashmir Fiiles actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of Kirron and Sikandar, therefore reflecting the mother-son bond. Soon after fans noticed the clip, they were quick to drop reactions in the comment section.

The video shared by Anupam Kher sees Kirron sitting on their son Sikandar Kher's lap. In the clip, Kher asks her, "Why are you sitting on your son's lap?" Answering, Kirron says, "I'm sitting on his lap because I have made him sit on my lap the entire life since he was a kid," adding, "Now, he should also make me sit on his lap sometimes." He captioned the post, "माँ की ममता और लव की लहरें ….. #MotherAndSon #Love @sikandarkher @kirronkhermp." Watch the video here:

The Special 26 actor then asks his son, "What are your sentiments about your mother sitting on your lap?" Replying to it, he said, "I feel really good," after which Anupam says, "I also feel very happy looking at this visual, may God always keep both of you like this," terming it as 'Love Ki Lehrein'. The video ends with Sikandar planting a kiss on his mother's cheeks and vice-versa. Kirron donned a black and white coloured maxi dress, while Sikandar was sitting in his casuals.

Soon after the post came into cognizance by fans, they started reacting as one wrote, "You are such an understanding and matured person Anupam Ji," another fan even asked why has Kirron ma'am wore two watches on her wrist? Another netizen commented, "I pray to Allah Almighty to grant her speedy recovery and good health long life Ameen. God bless u all always Ameen." Some fans even dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Anupam Kher in The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher impressed his fans worldwide after he gave a commendable performance in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. The film hit the big screens on March 11 and ever since, has been lauded by several viewers as well as critics and has also been performing impeccably at the box office. The film stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and others in pivotal roles. The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain and sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits.

