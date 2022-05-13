Anupam Kher Slams 'heartless People' Calling Tragedy ‘lie’ As 'Kashmir Files' Sets Record

Director Vivek Agnihotri has unarguably become the most talked-about filmmaker in the Bollywood industry after the release of the Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files, which was helmed by him. Released on 11 March 2022, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial chronicles the heartwrenching plight of Kashmiri Pandits, who were victims of the 1990 genocide. Post its release, the film managed to ruffle a lot of feathers and has always been a trending topic of discussion. While Vivek Agnihotri earlier opened up on Congress and Urban Naxals opposing The Kashmir Files, actor Anupam Kher extended his gratitude towards the fans who loved his movie and even called out the heartless people who called the Kashmir tragedy a lie.

Anupam Kher urges people to watch The Kashmir Files and decide truth

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video wherein he spoke about his latest flick, The Kashmir Files which created a massive buzz among the audience while attracting a lot of attention, praise and controversial comments. In the video, the actor begins by addressing his fans that whoever watched his film The Kashmir Files, received a glimpse of the trauma of the Kashmiris along with the atrocities faced by women residing in Kashmir. He further mentioned that the movie received immense love and praise not only in India but also from all over the world and added how it was a tight slap on the faces of people who were calling this tragedy a lie for over 32 years. He then shed light on how yet another Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhatt was shot dead recently and urged people to watch the film and see what was happening in our country with our citizens. In the end, he informed his fans that the movie was now available on ZEE5.

In the caption, Kher penned a note of gratitude for the audience who loved the film and wrote "Your appreciation,, support and empathy for #TheKashmirFiles meant that you embraced the pain and tragedy of 5 lakh #KashmiriHindus who went through genocide and became refugees in their own country. A section of heartless people are still calling this sad tragedy a lie. But now this film is available on @zee5. Do watch it and decide for yourself what is the truth!" (sic)

The Kashmir Files becomes first film to have sign language interpretation on OTT

Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed film recently commenced streaming on OTT giant ZEE5 and the film's digital debut grabbed headlines as ZEE5 became the first platform to release a Bollywood film with Indian Sign Language interpretation. Reacting to the new record set by the film, Director Vivek Agnihotri said, “We are glad that The Kashmir Files reached out to and resonated with so many people across the world and now with ZEE5’s one-of-a-kind move, the movie will be accessible not only in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada but also in Indian Sign Language. This is a story which must be told, and I am glad that ZEE5 is helping us do that with their reach and network”.

About The Kashmir Files

Written and helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and bankrolled by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It was declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states including Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. While this film has turned out to be a big box-office success, it has invited the ire of some opposition parties who either downplayed the trauma of Kashmiri Hindus or castigated the Centre for not helping them.

