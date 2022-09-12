Anupam Kher Teases Mom Dulari About Drinking Alcohol; Latter Gives An Epic Reaction

Anupam Kher shares a delightful bond with his mother Dulari which is quite evident from the videos he shares on social media. As the actor recently dropped yet another banter between him and his mom online, it left all their fans cracked up. The Kashmir Files actor was seen celebrating his brother Raju Kher’s birthday with his family. Watch the full video ahead and see how Anupam Kher’s mother’s epic response left him speechless.

Watch hilarious banter between Anupam Kher and his mom Dulari

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted two videos depicting his fun-filled family dinner on his brother Raju Kher’s birthday. In the first video, as Anupam Kher captures a video of his mother having a soft drink, he teases her by asking what is she drinking. In response to the actor, his mom hilariously whispers to him "Sharab, sharab (alcohol),” and leaves everyone in splits. The actor then confirms to her mother whether she was really consuming alcohol to which she asserts that she is not afraid of him. The actor then zoomed the camera and revealed that Dulari was consuming a non-alcoholic drink with a slice of lemon in it. Anupam Kher posted another video clip in which Raju Kher was seen cutting his birthday cake while the other family members standing around him. Watch-

Earlier, Anupam Kher posted a video message for his brother Raju on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. In the video, he said, “You are younger to me but you support me like an elder brother. Tum utne successful nahi ho jitna successful main hu, duniya ke nazariye se, lekin tumne meri success ko apni success banaya hua hai (you are not as successful as me for the world, but you treat my success as your own), which is the most remarkable quality that you have. I don't think if I was in your place, I would have felt so much like that. You are selfless, wonderful, have a great sense of humour. You have been punished a lot because of me during childhood, I used to be naughty and you were the one who used to be caught." watch the video ahead-

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher